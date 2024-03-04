Princeton High School names February 2024 students of the month

Princeton High School named its students of the month for February 2024.

The students are:

Beau Stoner, sophomore

Stoner always comes to class with a positive attitude and a smile on his face. He also participates to the best of his ability every day in class regardless of the activity. He sets a positive example for his classmates.

Cameron Lawrence, junior

Lawrence is deserving of Student of the Month honors for his solid attendance, positive attitude and fantastic work ethic. He comes to class ready to learn. He enjoys the content in class and regularly talks with his parents and grandparents about BioAg. He has even considered going into the agricultural field.

Brandon Snow, freshman

Snow has set goals and worked to reach them. He is filled with talent and high character that will take him far in his future.

Kamden Wahlgren, junior

Wahlgren stands out as an extremely well-mannered, kind and caring young man. He has near perfect attendance and arrives early to school. He readily gives everyone he crosses paths with a smile and friendly greeting.

Ben Anderson, senior

Anderson has done a great job in German II. He is always willing to ask questions. He works well with everyone else in class and has a great attitude.

Clayton Rokosz, junior

Rokosz is an extremely kind student. He works hard no matter if it is school, or sports. He always builds people up around him no matter the situation he is in. He has worked extremely hard this semester getting his grades back to where they should be at as a student of that caliber. Inside the classroom he is a hard worker not afraid to ask questions as needed.