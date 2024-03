The Little 10 Band Festival will be Tuesday, March 5, in Leland. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Band students from the Little 10 Conference will be rehearsing all day in preparation for the performance at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend that performance. The cost for the concert is $5 for adults and $3 for students.