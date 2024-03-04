IVCC to host 2nd annual welding competition

High school and college welders will showcase their skills and compete for prizes next month during the second annual Welding Competition presented by Illinois Valley Community College and the American Welding Society. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

Young welders will showcase their skills and compete for prizes on Saturday, April 13, during the second annual Welding Competition presented by Illinois Valley Community College and the American Welding Society.

Open to high school and college students who will compete in separate divisions, the competition lets youths showcase their skills, learn about the industry and network with representatives from local companies and IVCC instructors.

Awards, including scholarships and welding gear, will be given to top winners in both divisions and processes. All competitors receive T-shirts and welding swag. The competition involves a hands-on project and a written quiz and will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in IVCC’s East Campus, Building J.

High school students will compete in shielded metal arc welding from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m., lunch will be provided at 11 a.m. and awards will be presented at 11:45 a.m.

College welders can compete in SMAW or gas metal arc welding. Students may only register for one competition.

Registration for SMAW begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the competition at 11 a.m., lunch at 12:30 p.m. and the awards ceremony at 1:15 p.m.

GMAW competitors will register at lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed by the competition at 12:30 and awards at 2:30 p.m.

Register by April 5 to enter. To register, visit www.ivcc.edu/enroll. Use the class ID 14473 for High School SMAW; 14474 for College SMAW and 14475 for College GMAW. Seats are limited to 24 in the high school division and 12 in each of the college divisions. Cost of each division is $20.

For more information, visit https://www.ivcc.edu/programsbyareaofstudy/welding/index.php or call Continuing Education at 815-224-0427

The event is sponsored by local employers Vactor Manufacturing, HCC Inc., Constellation, Valley Fabrication Inc, On Site Repair Services, Inc., Trademark Services Company, and Carus Corporation. It is hosted by IVCC’s Workforce Development Division and Continuing Education Center.