Illinois Valley Cursillo Community will host an evening of Mass, food and fellowship Saturday, March 9, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Peterstown, just south of Mendota.

The event begins at 6 p.m. in the gym with a potluck and program. Emcee and speaker will be Deacon Dan O’Connor. Mass will follow in the church at 7:30 p.m. Guests are welcome.