Illinois Department of Corrections to host hiring events in Ottawa, Pontiac

The Illinois Department of Corrections will participate in at least 20 hiring events open to the public in various locations throughout March and April for anyone interested in learning about the agency’s career opportunities. Events include sessions in Ottawa and Pontiac.

Prospective applicants can attend any event to learn about the process. IDOC recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and help individuals apply on the spot.

IDOC is seeking correctional officers, nurses, wardens, office associates, social workers and more to join its team. The state of Illinois offers competitive wages; health, vision, and dental insurance; vacation, sick, and personal days; wellness program; upward mobility program; deferred compensation plan; and a retirement plan. There are job opportunities at more than 30 IDOC locations.

For questions, email idocjobs@illinois.gov.

Local events

2 to 5 p.m. April 24: Livingston County Workforce Services Spring Job Fair, at Pontiac Parks & Recreation Center, 900 N. Elm, Pontiac.

10 a.m. to noon April 26: IDES Work for the State of Illinois Workshop, at Illinois Department of Employment Security, 1550 First Ave, Ottawa.

Prospective applicants can stay up to date on additions by following IDOC on social media.