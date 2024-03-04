IESA wrestling: Shepherd, Morris, Sandwich, Coal City all sending grapplers to IESA finals

A number of the extended area’s junior high wrestlers advanced out of sectionals to the IESA State Meet scheduled to be held this coming weekend, March 8 and 9, at the Convocation Center on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

Wrestling in the Class AA Huntley Sectional in DeKalb, Ottawa Shepherd had a pair of sectional champions as well as a third-place finisher and a fourth-place entrant. Dakota Harmon (75 pounds) and Mayson Munson (85) both recorded firsts, with Logan Huenefeld (100) placing third and Conner Eggers (80) fourth.

From Morris Grade School, Malachi Congo (185) won first place, Parker Valentine (70), Parker Barry (90), Aiden Wiggins (112) and Mike Carvotta (119) placed second, and Rylan West (95) came in third at the Class AA Lukancic Sectional in Romeoville.

In the Class A Caruso Sectional in Deerfield, Sandwich had a half-dozen runners-up – Joshua Kotalik (145), Jaxson Blanchard (119), Isaac Brunoehler (95), Jaxon Ramey (85), Jaxon Brunoehler (75) and Gavin Chalfin (70).

In the Class A East Peoria Central Sectional, Coal City also had six second-place finishers – Brantley Brooks (75), Ryder Gill (80), Jason Piatak (90), Phoenix Senodenos (100), Max Christensen (126) and Gabriel Hamilton (185) – in addition to third-place runs from Gavin Roudis (100) and Ryker Long (126).