March 04, 2024
County Highway near Somonauk to close March 11

Road to be closed for about a month

By Shaw Local News Network
A portion of County Highway 2, also known as East 2351st Road and Hoxsey Road, will be closed starting Monday for culvert replacement. The project is located ¼ mile south of Somonauk city limits. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

The La Salle County Highway Department announced Monday a portion of County Highway 2 from ¾ mile south of La Salle Street in Somonauk to North 47th Road in Northville Township, will be closed for about a month, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.