5 felonies filed in La Salle County drug busts

The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team announced Monday five individuals were issued notices to appear in La Salle County Circuit Court following felony drug investigations. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team announced Monday five individuals were issued notices to appear in La Salle County Circuit Court following felony drug investigations.

Ronald M. Carter, 34, of La Salle, was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. The more serious count is a Class X felony carrying 6 to 30 years. Carter is alleged to have delivered more than 200 grams of psilocybin and, in a lesser count, more than 20 grams but less than 200 of psilocybin to Tri-DENT agents.

Antonio L. Johnson, 36, of Streator, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison. Johnson is alleged to have delivered more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine to Tri-DENT agents.

Shyla M. Knight, 32, of Streator, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony. Knight is alleged to have delivered more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine to Tri-DENT agents.

Jimmy L. Payton, 39, of Streator, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison. Payton is alleged to have delivered less than 5 grams of methamphetamine to Tri-DENT agents.

Kara A. Rogers, 38, of Streator, also is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony. Rogers is alleged to have delivered less than 5 grams of methamphetamine to Tri-DENT agents.