The Walnut Fire Protection District placed a 24-hour burn ban for the entire protection district.

Any open burning is prohibited beginning from midnight Sunday to midnight Monday. This includes all open flames, such as gas or charcoal grills. Any spark combined with high winds could cause severe danger and out of control fires quickly.

High winds are expected in the forecast and conditions remain dry.