Reddick Library in Ottawa to distribute St. Patrick’s Day kits

The Reddick Library in Ottawa will be distributing a St. Patrick’s Day themed kit to adult patrons beginning Monday. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The Reddick Library in Ottawa will distribute St. Patrick’s Day-themed kits to adult patrons beginning Monday.

This month’s kit will have St. Patrick’s Day recipes and a lucky, wooden four-leaf clover ornament to decorate your space. Kits will be available as supplies last and are limited to one per patron.

The library, 1010 Canal St., can be contacted at 815-434-0509 for information. The following activities also are planned the week of March 4.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 5: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun storytime featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 months to 3 years. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive storytime planned especially for the younger crowd.

2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 6: Afterschool Adventures-Bingo, teens. Wondering what to do on those high school early dismissal days? This month, stop by the library and play a few games of bingo and then create your own Bingo Vision Board. This event is for teens in ninth through 12th grades.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 7: Dr. Seuss Mini-Golf, third through sixth grades. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday by enjoying a round of Seuss-themed indoor mini-golf.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7: Medicare Basics, adults. Drew Reynolds, Prudential financial adviser, will lead this informational introduction to Medicare. This adult event is for educational purposes only.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9: Loop Group, learn how to knit or crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to drop in.