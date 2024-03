The Princeton Moose Lodge will be hosting rock band Problem Child from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 30. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Appetizers will be for sale and there will be a cash bar. There will be a $5 cover charge and a portion of the proceeds will go to the food pantry.