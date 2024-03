Polar Bear, the mascot of the Polar Plunge, poses for picture on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Marshall Putnam Fairgrounds in Henry. (Makade Rios for Shaw Media)

An inaugural event made a splash Sunday for Special Olympics Illinois.

A polar plunge was held at the Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds in Henry to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois. The event was organized by 2023 Marshall-Putnam County Fair Queen Nadia Kessling, along with local police and fire departments.

Volunteers of the Polar Plunge along with 2023 Marshall-Putnam County Fair Queen Nadia Kessling and her court pose for a picture on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Marshall Putnam Fairgrounds in Henry. (Makade Rios for Shaw Media)