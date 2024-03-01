Learn beekeeping March 9 in Ottawa

The Illinois Valley Beekeepers Association offers a beginning beekeeper workshop 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the University of Illinois Extension Center, 1689 N. 31st Road, Ottawa. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmed)

This workshop, taught by experienced beekeepers, will prepare you to keep and care for honeybees. The class will cover honey bee biology, basics of the hive, basic beekeeping equipment, purchasing and assembling equipment, obtaining and installing bees, inspecting and managing the hives, solving common beekeeping problems and preparing hives for honey collection.

Cost is $15 for adults, $5 for those younger than 18. Lunch will be served and raffles conducted at the end of the workshop.

To preregister contact Robin at 815-357-3292 or robin@needatrailer.com