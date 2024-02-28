La Salle library launches library of things with astronomy, science and robotic Kits

The Orion UltraView 10x50 Binoculars Kit is a great introduction astronomy. It is simple to use without the hassle of set-up or aligning. They allow users views of constellations, planets, lunar craters and celestial showpieces like the Andromeda Galaxy. Attach the included solar filters to safety observe the Sun and sunspots. They can also be used for high-powered views of flora, fauna and sporting events. (Photo provided by Rachel Blomquist)

Individuals, families, school groups and organizations are welcome to borrow educational astronomy, science and robotic coding kits from the La Salle Public Library’s Library of Things collection.

The kits were developed by Assistant Youth Services, Digital Content Librarian and Former Project Next Generation Mentor, Rachael Blomquist, with funding from Illinois State Library Project Next Generation grants. The library has multiple quantities of each kit type. The kits may be checked out for a two-week period and must be picked up and returned to the La Salle Public Library. Developed for middle school youth, the kits can utilized by families with younger children, with adult guidance.

For more information on these kits, call the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341 or visit the Program Portal. The La Salle Public Library is at 305 Marquette St. and is ADA compliant. Funding for the kits came from Project Next Generation, which is provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Secretary of State/Illinois State Library, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.

Descriptions of the kits are listed below.

Astronomy Kits

The Orion UltraView 10x50 Binoculars Kit is a great introduction astronomy. It is simple to use without the hassle of set-up or aligning. They allow users views of constellations, planets, lunar craters, and celestial showpieces like the Andromeda Galaxy. Attach the included solar filters to safety observe the sun and sunspots. They can also be used for high-powered views of flora, fauna and sporting events.

The Celestron Travel Scope 70 DX Kit takes only a few minutes to set up. Perfect for a camping trip or an impromptu backyard sky party. This telescope allows users views of the planets, the Moon, star clusters and brighter deep sky objects, like the Orion Nebula.

The Orion Observer II 60mm Altazimuth Refractor Kit is especially popular with astronomy enthusiasts, thanks to its simple operation and appearance. This telescope allows users views of Saturn and its rings, Jupiter and its moons, as well as the rocky surface of the Moon, the blue/gold gems of the double star Albireo, and brighter deep sky objects like the Pleiades and Beehive star clusters. Attach the included solar filter to safely observe the Sun and sunspots.

Science Kits

The Exploring Biodiversity Kit allows users to discover Citizen Science using a camera and the iNaturalist app. Additional hands-on activities and resources focus on trees using the NASA GLOBE Observer protocol.

The Measuring Light at Night Kit explores the topic of light pollution by exploring how it affects people and wildlife through hands-on activities that relate to a certain aspect of the pollution – glare, wildlife, safety, trespassing and night sky.

The Carbon Footprint Kit uses hands-on activities and resources to explore what makes carbon both essential to all living things on Earth and the cause of substantial damage to the planet through global warming and climate change. Activities explore the carbon cycle, ocean acidification, air pollution and wattage use.

The Weather Kit explores the many aspects of weather through fun, hands-on experiments, online resources and books. Users can build an anemometer, learn about the Beaufort Scale, model low and high pressure, learn about storm surge, track hurricanes and more.

The Look Down Kit explores hands-on activities related to the understanding of the watershed and population, water filtration, soil health, rocks and minerals. Additional online resources provide further learning opportunities.

Robotic Coding Kits

The Sphero Robot Kits allows users to learn how to code, from simplistic Draw coding, “drop and drag” style Block coding, to beginner JavaScript.