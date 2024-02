Woodland FFA officers organized activities the week of Feb. 19 for National FFA Week at the school. (Photo provided by Woodland FFA)

The Woodland FFA celebrated National FFA Week last week, including hosting an ag expo for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students at the school.

The ago expo had rabbits, dairy products, chickens, ducks, chicks, a calf and tractor safety stations for students to visit.

Along with the ag expo, students hosted dress up days Tuesday through Friday, as well as a teacher breakfast, hay bale toss activity, a milk chug competition and students drove their tractor to school on Friday.

The Woodland FFA hosted an ag expo Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2023, for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students. (Derek Barichello)