February 26, 2024
Putnam County High School to host March 13 freshman orientation

Event will help students with registration process, expectations

By Shaw Local News Network
Brea Schorn, a student at Putnam County High School, participates in the new induction of National Honor Society members as a current member.

Brea Schorn, a student at Putnam County High School, participates in the new induction of National Honor Society members as a current member.

Freshman orientation is scheduled 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at Putnam County High School, 402 E. Silverspoon Ave., Granville

The evening will serve as the primary opportunity to review the registration process and student expectation as students transition from junior high to high school. The school district recommends parents of a future freshman student and the child’s attendance at this event.

The orientation will begin with a brief information session led by PCHS administration. Its teaching staff and student groups will then be located throughout the school to answer questions, join clubs and groups, and orient prospective students to the building. 

“We encourage families to visit every department and student organization as connections and understanding at this time will facilitate a smoother transition in August,” said Principal Dustin Schrank. “We look forward to providing excellent opportunities for teaching and learning with your child and hope to see you on March 13.”