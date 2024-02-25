Man taken to Peoria hospital after Peru stabbing

Peru police are investigating a stabbing Sunday morning that police were told occurred in the parking lot of Pour Judgement. (Scott Anderson)

Peru police are investigating a stabbing Sunday morning that police were told occurred in the parking lot of Pour Judgement.

Peru officers responded to the area of the 300 block of Fifth Street for the report of a man in a vehicle with multiple stab wounds, said Police Chief Sarah Raymond in a news release.

The 31-year-old man told police he was breaking up an alleged fight in the parking lot of Pour Judgement, 1803 Fourth St. when he was stabbed by an unknown person.

The man left the area and police were called to his aide shortly after, Raymond said. The man then was taken by medical helicopter to Peoria.

Suspects are unknown at this time, but the incident is considered isolated and there is no threat to the public, Raymond said. Peru Police Department was assisted by Peru Ambulance Service, Peru Fire Department and officers from Spring Valley and Oglesby police departments.