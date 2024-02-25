Create an origami butterfly with take and make kit from Reddick Library in Ottawa

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be offering a take and make kit Monday, Feb. 26, at the Circulation Desk to create a book page origami butterfly. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

They will be distributed as supplies last to make an origami butterfly using recycled book pages.

The following additional events are scheduled the week of Feb. 26 at the library, 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26: Homeschool Art, ages preschool to 12th grade. Meet up with other homeschoolers and learn about various artists and artistic styles.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26: Silent Book Club, fourth through 12th grade. Introverts unite! Bring whatever book you are reading and enjoy some quiet time with others. There will be an opportunity to discuss your book if you so desire and there will be snacks.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27: One Pot Meatless Meals. Natalie Martin will lead this cooking class to share budget and family-friendly vegetarian one pot meals that are guaranteed to be the new favorites. Food samples will be provided.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29: Leap Day STEM Third through sixth grade. Learn about Leap Day and create an origami frog to celebrate.

1:30 to 3:30 Saturday, March 2: Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.