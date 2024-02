A fire on the 600 block of Garfield Avenue in La Salle was extinguished without any injuries Thursday.

La Salle firefighters responded to the residential fire at 1:18 a.m. and were assisted by Peru and Utica departments. The fire was brought under control in less than 15 minutes, the La Salle Fire Department said. Crews remained on the scene for about 2 hours.

The La Salle Fire Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating for the cause of the fire.