Tom Daley and Ken Stopa, of the Oglesby Knights of Columbus, presented Principal Nathan Boudreau with a check for $1,500 with the proceeds generated from the fish fry. (Photo provided by Sheri Harlow)

Oglesby Knights of Columbus recently hosted a fish fry during Catholic School’s Week for Holy Family School.

