The Director of Nursing at Allure of Peru, Allison Ciesielski, was award the Health Care Council of Illinois Hero of the Month.

Members from the council visited the facility along with Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski to award and congratulate Ciesielski for her hard work and dedication. Ciesielski has worked at the facility in some capacity for more than 20 years.