The Times Athlete of the Week: Carson Bahrey a two-sport standout, but loves basketball

Five-hundred-sixty-two votes were cast online for The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SOCU, and when they were all tabulated, Somonauk boys basketball’s Carson Bahrey was the winner with exactly half of the votes, 281.

Also on the ballot were runner-up Hunter Hopkins (Marquette girls basketball), Kesler Collins (Flanagan-Cornell boys basketball) and Juliana Thrush (Ottawa girls wrestling).

The Bobcats ultimately lost to Sycamore in the Indian Creek Shootout the weekend before voting opened, but that didn’t prevent Bahrey from surpassing 1,000 varsity career points in a Somonauk uniform.

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Take us through the basket that put you over 1,000 points for your high school career. How did it feel when it went through the basket, and did you know right away?

Bahrey: Well, Brock (Sexton) made a great baseline drive then kicked out to Mitchell (Haag), and he made an extra pass to me at the wing. I knew it was good right when it left my hand. It was the same shot that I have repped my whole life. It felt like a sense of relief, like a weight was lifted off my shoulders.

How old were you when you started playing basketball, and where did you play?

Bahrey: I started in sixth grade for a winter rec team that played at Sandwich.

How would you describe yourself as a player?

Bahrey: I would describe myself as a flashy, strong guard who does a little bit of everything on both ends.

You’re a multi-sport standout, including making The Times All-Area Boys Soccer Team the past couple seasons. How do you handle the transition between seasons?

Bahrey: It’s definitely not easy, but in soccer season I would be in the gym two days a week before school getting some shots up, and on weekends I would try to play pick up as much as I could.

Which is your favorite to play?

Bahrey: My favorite is definitely basketball.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Bahrey: English.

You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a big win. Where do you go, and what do you order?

Bahrey: McDonald’s, and I would get two McChickens, a large fry and a medium strawberry shake. It’s my go-to.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Bahrey: “Hustle” on Netflix. I have probably seen it around five times.

Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?

Bahrey: I average about one haircut a year.

Do you have any college or career plans yet, and if so, do they involve sports?

Bahrey: I plan on going to college to continue my basketball career, just don’t know where yet.