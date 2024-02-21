Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise recognizes 3 students of the month

(From left) Sara Duchon, Sullivan Walker and Kate Passwater were honored recently by the Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise as students of the month. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

The Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise recently recognized three students for their achievements.

Kate Passwater from Ottawa High School was the Student of the Month for January. Passwater plans to pursue a degree in computer science with hopes of becoming a data analyst for research trials.

Sullivan Walker was the Ottawa High School Student of the Month for February and will attend the University of Illinois to major in biology and then continue in medical school.

The Marquette Academy February Student of the Month was Sara Duchon. She will continue her education by majoring in art education.

Sunrise Rotary awards two scholarships each year, one to a Marquette senior and one to an Ottawa High School senior. The club also awards a scholarship to an IVCC student and to a family at Opportunity School.