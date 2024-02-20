February 20, 2024
Bureau Valley wins regional opener: BCR Roundup for Monday, Feb. 19

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley Storm

There’s going to be one more Bureau Valley vs. Princeton boys basketball game this season.

The No. 5 seeded Storm scored a quarterfinal victory in the Class 2A Prophetstown Regional, defeating No. 12 Erie-Prophetstown 59-51 at the Storm Cellar Monday night.

Corban Chhim led the Storm with 27 points while Elijah Endress added 15 points.

The Storm (16-16) and No. 4 Tigers (14-15) will meet in the second semifinal on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. following the No. 1 Rock Falls (18-10) vs. No. 10 Morrison (11-16) opener.

BV and Princeton have split two games this season.

CLASS 1A

Annawan rolled to a 62-27 quarterfinal win over Amboy in the Class 1A Wethersfield Regional while St. Bede, DePue and LaMoille all saw their seasons end.

Annawan 62, Amboy 27: Brody Childs scored 17 points while Maddux Heitzler and Tommy Covington added 11 each for the Braves, who advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals against Galva at 6 p.m.

Galva 57, St. Bede 50: Halden Hueneburg had 16 points and Logan Potthoff added 14 points for the Bruins (11-20), who fell to the Wildcats on their home court in a regional quarterfinal contest.

The Bruins jumped out to 17-9 lead after one quarter and led 27-26 at the half.

Wethersfield 63, LaMoille 48: Tom McGunnigal’s Flying Geese moved on for another day on their home court with a quarterfinal win over the Lions. Landon Sauer led the Geese (12-18) with 30 points.

For the Lions (7-24), Brayden Klein had 17 points and four assists, Tyler Billhorn had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Josh Martin had eight points and seven rebounds.

Fulton 72, DePue 25: The Little Giants saw their season end at 7-22 with a loss to the Steamers at Fulton.