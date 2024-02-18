Egg My Yard fundraiser to benefit Gateway Services

Order candy-filled eggs through Gateway Services Inc. to be scattered around your yard in time for Easter morning fun. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Order candy-filled eggs through Gateway Services Inc. to be scattered around your yard in time for Easter morning fun.

Egg delivery will begin at dark (about 8 p.m.) and will continue until all eggs are delivered (last year, it was about 4 a.m.)

Several options are available. Twenty-five eggs are available at a cost of $20, 50 eggs are $37.50, 75 eggs are $52.50 and 100 eggs are $65. There is an option to purchase more than 100 eggs with a cost savings.

All deliveries include a letter from E. Bunny. For an additional $5, a personalized egg-shaped 12 inch, by 9.5 inch corrugated plastic sign is available; it includes a golden egg filled with trinkets. This year, four of the gold eggs will contain a short note with a special email address for E. Bunny.

If your child receives one, follow the instructions to receive one of the gift baskets. A treat-filled egg for the family dog or family cat can be purchased for $5. Orders are now being taken for Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties addresses. Delivery also is available within Peru city limits. Pickup is available at the Princeton location and includes a $5 discount for doing so.

The order deadline is 4 p.m. March 27. Additional information and an online order form can be found at http://tinyurl.com/2s3wvhnr, or anyone interested can call 815-875-4548, ext. 221. All proceeds will benefit Gateway Services.

Gateway Services, Inc. has provided a variety of services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties for 54 years. For more information, visit the website at www.gateway-services.org or follow them on Facebook.