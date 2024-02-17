Princeton Public Library to host ‘Bridgerton’ ballroom dance lesson, followed by virtual author talk

The Princeton Public Library will be closed Monday, Feb. 19, for Presidents Day, meaning there will be no Monday Night Movie.

The program will resume Monday, Feb. 26.

The following other activities will take place at the library, 698 E. Peru St., the week of Feb. 19:

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20: Preschool story time/craft, Matson Meeting Room. People in your neighborhood with craft.

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20: Regency Ballroom Lesson with Ron McCutchan. From the novels of Jane Austen to the most recent episodes of Netflix and Shondaland’s “Bridgerton,” dancing was a popular entertainment at all levels of society. Learn several simple partnered dances that were popular during the English Regency (1790s to 1810s), also known as English country dance. Light period refreshments will be provided, and you are invited to stay for a watch party for Illinois Libraries Presents conversation with “Bridgerton” author Julia Quinn.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20: Illinois Libraries Present: Romance & Regency with Bridgerton’s Julia Quinn. The No. 1 New York Times bestselling and award-winning romance author is known for her “Bridgerton” series. The event is presented by Illinois Libraries Present, a collaborative effort with libraries across the state featuring virtual events with bestselling authors and esteemed speakers. Attend the watch party at Princeton Public Library or watch via Zoom. A recording of this presentation will be available for 14 days only to those who register on Zoom prior to the event. Acquire a Zoom link at princetonpl.org.