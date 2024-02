Oglesby Holy Family School students donated to the La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission. Pictured are representatives from the VAC, along with Lt. Maddie Keegan with Jase and Berkley Keegan and Marine Corps veteran Justin Rubley with River and Raven Rubley. (Photo provided by Sheri Harlow)

Oglesby Holy Family School students recently participated in a penny wars collection, where each class brought in their spare change during Catholic Schools Week.

The total collected was $1,333.32 – a donation check was presented to the La Salle County Veterans Assistant Commission in Peru.