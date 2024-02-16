Bureau County Genealogical Society to host virtual talk on passenger manifest codes

Christine Cohen will present “Mysterious Codes: Passenger Manifests, Letters and Numbers” and explain what the letters, numbers, stamps and pencil marks mean on immigration passenger manifests. (Photo provided by Carol McGee)

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will present a virtual meeting using Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22.

The public is invited to view this presentation but must request the link by email to bureaucounty@gmail.com. The link will be sent a few days ahead of the program.

Christine Cohen will present “Mysterious Codes: Passenger Manifests, Letters and Numbers” and explain what the letters, numbers, stamps and pencil marks mean on immigration passenger manifests. Does your ancestor have the letter “D” or “X” next to their name? Do you know what V/L, # 404, USB, Transit, CL, N.O.B., C/A, LPC, SI, NQIV, BSI, PV or C-XXXXX mean? Learn if and when to contact the U.S. National Archives or U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to get more genealogical information about these codes. She also will explain about your ancestors’ immigration experience based on these notations.

Cohen is a native of California. She is a longtime member of the Whittier Area Genealogical Society and is the program director. She also is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists.

The Bureau County Genealogical Society is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and the first Saturday of the month. Contact them at 815-879-3133 if you have any questions.