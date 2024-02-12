The Times Athlete of the Week: Streator state qualifier Nick Pollett a fan of Austin DeSanto, Chix wings

Capturing 118 of 203 votes cast, Streator boys wrestler Nick Pollett is The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SOCU.

The Bulldogs’ 106-pounder continued his fantastic season, capturing the individual title at the Class 2A Rock Island Regional with a pair of pinfall victories and breaking the school’s single-season pins record in the process. Pollett went on to score a runner-up finish and break Streator’s single-season record for wins at the 2A Sycamore Sectional, qualifying for state.

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

With a regional championship, school records and knocking on the door of a 40-win season, you’ve had an amazing senior season. What’s come together for you this year that’s led to all the success?

Pollett: I have a lot of experience in wrestling, and this year I did a lot of work in the offseason.

The Streator wrestling program has undergone a resurgence during your career. What’s different about the team this season than when you were an underclassman?

Pollett: We have wrestlers coming in with experience, and we have added a lot more matches to our season than we had in the past.

Who got you into the sport of wrestling?

Pollett: My dad.

How would you describe yourself as a wrestler?

Pollett: I look for other people’s mistakes and capitalize on them.

How old were you when you started competing, and where did you wrestle?

Pollett: I was 6 years old when I started wrestling with the Streator Youth Wrestling program.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Pollett: My favorite class is P.E.

You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a big win. Where do you go, and what do you order?

Pollett: During the season we all need to cut weight, so we can’t [celebrate with food], but I would go to Chix and order wings.

What collegiate and/or Olympic wrestler is your favorite to watch, and why?

Pollett: [Four-time University of Iowa all-American] Austin DeSanto. His matches are always entertaining.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Pollett: “The Benchwarmers.” Too many to count.

Only one can stay: pizza, Gyros or tacos. Which are you keeping?

Pollett: Pizza.

Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?

Pollett: I like shooting guns with my dad.

Do you have any college plans yet, and if so, do they involve sports?

Pollett: I haven’t fully decided yet. I’m thinking about going to college for physical therapy, but I’m not sure if I will be involved in sports.