February 12, 2024
The Times Athlete of the Week: Streator state qualifier Nick Pollett a fan of Austin DeSanto, Chix wings

By J.T. Pedelty
Nick Pollett

Capturing 118 of 203 votes cast, Streator boys wrestler Nick Pollett is The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SOCU.

The Bulldogs’ 106-pounder continued his fantastic season, capturing the individual title at the Class 2A Rock Island Regional with a pair of pinfall victories and breaking the school’s single-season pins record in the process. Pollett went on to score a runner-up finish and break Streator’s single-season record for wins at the 2A Sycamore Sectional, qualifying for state.

Next week’s ballot is online now and accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

With a regional championship, school records and knocking on the door of a 40-win season, you’ve had an amazing senior season. What’s come together for you this year that’s led to all the success?

Pollett: I have a lot of experience in wrestling, and this year I did a lot of work in the offseason.

The Streator wrestling program has undergone a resurgence during your career. What’s different about the team this season than when you were an underclassman?

Pollett: We have wrestlers coming in with experience, and we have added a lot more matches to our season than we had in the past.

Who got you into the sport of wrestling?

Pollett: My dad.

How would you describe yourself as a wrestler?

Pollett: I look for other people’s mistakes and capitalize on them.

How old were you when you started competing, and where did you wrestle?

Pollett: I was 6 years old when I started wrestling with the Streator Youth Wrestling program.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Pollett: My favorite class is P.E.

You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a big win. Where do you go, and what do you order?

Pollett: During the season we all need to cut weight, so we can’t [celebrate with food], but I would go to Chix and order wings.

What collegiate and/or Olympic wrestler is your favorite to watch, and why?

Pollett: [Four-time University of Iowa all-American] Austin DeSanto. His matches are always entertaining.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Pollett: “The Benchwarmers.” Too many to count.

Only one can stay: pizza, Gyros or tacos. Which are you keeping?

Pollett: Pizza.

Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?

Pollett: I like shooting guns with my dad.

Do you have any college plans yet, and if so, do they involve sports?

Pollett: I haven’t fully decided yet. I’m thinking about going to college for physical therapy, but I’m not sure if I will be involved in sports.

Streator wrestler Nick Pollett, rear, wrestles Jackson Marlett of Burlington Central in the 106 weight class during the 2A sectional held at Sycamore on Saturday Feb. 10, 2024. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)