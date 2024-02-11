February 10, 2024
BCR Scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
Boys basketball

St. Bede 71, DePue 23

St. Bede 69, Dwight 68

Sherrard 64, Kewanee 48

Dakota 64, LaMoille 29

Streator 52, Coal City 43

Orion 63, Bureau Valley 62

Fieldcrest 66, Princeville 55

Princeton 61, Winnebago 35

L-P 77, Sterling 61

Mendota 82, Oregon 72

Girls basketball

Class 1 A regionals

Newark 56, Earlville 24

Roanoke-Benson 31, Henry 22

Elmwood 54, Stark County 18

Newman 57, Fulton 28

Class 2A regionals

Hall 58, Mendota 40

IVC 45, Orion 30

Somonauk-Leland 39, Sandwich 25

Erie-Prophetstown 51, Oregon 19

Kewanee 59, Farmington 39

Rock Falls 39, Bureau Valley 35 (end of 3)

Fieldcrest 57, El Paso-Gridley 38

Rockridge 33, Mercer County 31

Class 3A regionals

Morris 50, L-P 41

Rochelle 52, Plano 33