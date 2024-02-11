BCR Scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

Boys basketball
St. Bede 71, DePue 23
St. Bede 69, Dwight 68
Sherrard 64, Kewanee 48
Dakota 64, LaMoille 29
Streator 52, Coal City 43
Orion 63, Bureau Valley 62
Fieldcrest 66, Princeville 55
Princeton 61, Winnebago 35
L-P 77, Sterling 61
Mendota 82, Oregon 72
Girls basketball
Class 1 A regionals
Newark 56, Earlville 24
Roanoke-Benson 31, Henry 22
Elmwood 54, Stark County 18
Newman 57, Fulton 28
Class 2A regionals
Hall 58, Mendota 40
IVC 45, Orion 30
Somonauk-Leland 39, Sandwich 25
Erie-Prophetstown 51, Oregon 19
Kewanee 59, Farmington 39
Rock Falls 39, Bureau Valley 35 (end of 3)
Fieldcrest 57, El Paso-Gridley 38
Rockridge 33, Mercer County 31
Class 3A regionals
Morris 50, L-P 41
Rochelle 52, Plano 33