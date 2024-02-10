IVCC to buy simulation equipment for early childhood education program

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees on Thursday set out to purchase simulation equipment for the Early Childhood Education Program and commission artwork commemorating the college’s centennial this year. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees on Thursday set out to buy simulation equipment for the early childhood education program and to commission artwork commemorating the college’s centennial this year.

The college is seeking bids to buy software kits and baby-sized manikins that can be programmed for child care, child education and parenting lessons, according to a news release.

Costs will be covered by the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity Grant.

The board authorized the commission and purchase of a 10-foot-by-20-foot mural highlighting the past and future of the college. Purchased using $35,000 from the IVCC Foundation CTC Fund, the art will be installed at the entrance to Building C in the Peter Miller Community Technology Center.

President Tracy Morris reported that:

American Red Cross blood drives sponsored by the Red Cross Club and the Student Nurses Association on campus and in Ottawa this month again set campus records.

Upcoming activities, including two campus canned food drives, are scheduled this month.

A Case IH planter was donated to the ag program and arrived this week.

Facility master planning continues with planning objectives and ranking of proposed projects.

Enrollment updates indicate headcount and credit hours increased compared with the spring 2023 semester.

The board also: