Princeton High School holds 2023-24 NHS Ceremony

Princeton High School held its 2023-24 NHS Induction Ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Pictured are (front row, from left) Tyson Phillips, Bennett Williams, Caitlin Meyer, Kelsea Mongan, Sophia Oester, Kambri Fisher, Morgan Richards, Morgan Bartkiewicz, Morgan Foes, Abigail Brown, Anagrace Isaacson, and Adeline Hecht; and (back row) Jacob Knickerbocker, James Starkey, Ellie Welte, Grace Eggers, Ellie Harp, Nolan Kloepping, Ian Morris, Cade Odell, Kamryn Patterson, Norah Schultz and Samantha Woolley. (Photo provided by Princeton High School)

PRINCETON - Princeton High School inducted 11 new members into the National Honors Society on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Three of these new members were from the senior class and eight were from the junior class. In order to be eligible for consideration, students must be in 11th or 12th grade, must have been in attendance at Princeton High School for one year, and achieved a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25.

A five-member faculty council reviewed the students based on outstanding criteria in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. Awarding the new members in the auditorium were Principal Andy Berlinski and NHS Advisor Tameran Polowy.

The formerly inducted Senior NHS members including Morgan Bartkiewicz, Abigail Brown, Morgan Foes, Kambri Fisher, Adeline Hecht, Anagrace Isaacson, Caitlin Meyer, Kelsea Mongan, Sophia Oester, Tyson Phillips, Morgan Richards and Bennett Williams conducted the traditional candle-lighting ceremony.

The 2023-2024 Senior National Honor Society inductees were Jacob Knickerbocker, James Starkey, and Ellie Welte.

The 2023-24 Junior National Honor Society inductees were: Grace Eggers, Ellie Harp, Nolan Kloepping, Ian Morris, Cade Odell, Kamryn Patterson, Norah Schultz, and Samantha Woolley.

Following the ceremony, a time of celebration and fellowship was held in the cafeteria to honor the new members and their families.