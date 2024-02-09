2nd psych exam ordered in Sheridan standoff case

A Sheridan man charged with firing shots at two men, injuring one, before mounting a 10-hour armed standoff will undergo another mental health evaluation, a judge ruled Friday. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

A Sheridan man charged with firing shots at two men, injuring one, before mounting a 10-hour armed standoff will undergo another mental health evaluation, a judge ruled Friday.

Jeffrey L. Plique, 57, appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court for a status hearing. He faces three felony charges led by aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony carrying up to 30 years in prison, following a standoff with multiple agencies Oct. 22, 2022, in Sheridan.

Plique’s trial has been repeatedly postponed because of mental health issues. He was found unfit for trial – that is, he lacked the faculties to assist his counsel at trial – and then turned over to the Department of Human Services. He was remanded to La Salle County last year after he responded favorably to treatment.

Friday, however, defense attorney Jordan Kielian requested another mental health exam. Kielian wants Plique again evaluated for fitness but also to assess whether Plique was sane at the time of the standoff.

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office did not object. Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia approved Kielian’s request and scheduled a March 22 status hearing, by which time the judge will know whether Plique’s trial can proceed.

Plique allegedly fired at two men, one of whom was struck in the thigh, and then sought refuge in a Sheridan residence. The ensuing standoff ended after the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office fired tear gas into the house, inducing Plique to surrender.