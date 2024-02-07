Basketball: St. Bede girls gaining notice in AP Poll

The St. Bede girls have been playing as well as anyone in Class 1A and the state-wide media are taking notice.

The Bruins (24-7), who have won 13 straight games and have not lost since Dec. 28 in their holiday tournament, picked up nine points in this week’s Associated Press Class 1A Poll. Fifteen points were needed to crack the top 10.

Galena (25-1) remained at No. 1 for 1A girls with eight of nine first-place votes and 97 points followed by Orangeville (29-2) with one first-place vote and 77 points and Annawan (22-5) with 72 points. Serena (23-3) received two points and Wethersfield (23-4) gained one.

The other No. 1 ranked girls teams all retained their top billing with Peoria Notre Dame (26-4) in 2A, Lincoln (31-0) in 3A and Loyola (31-0) in 4A.

The Fieldcrest boys (24-1) moved up one spot in the 2A rankings to No. 7 with 67 points while Rockridge (20-5) stood firm at No. 10 with 24 points. Breese Central (26-2) gained 12 of 14 first-place votes and 155 points to remain at No. 1 with Peoria Manual (17-10) at No. 2 with two first-place votes and 124 points.

Serena (25-2) climbed up a spot to No. 7 for the 1A boys with 55 points. Effingham St. Anthony (25-4) stayed at No. 1 with 14 of 16 first-place votes and 158 points followed by Illini Bluffs (24-3) at No. 2 with two first-place votes and 134 points.

Harvey Thornton (23-3), and Homewood-Flossmoor (25-3) remained at No. 1 in 3A and 4A, respectively.