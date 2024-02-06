Free lunch set Feb. 10 in Streator

A free lunch sponsored by Park Deacons and Hardscrabble Lions Club will be conducted 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator. (Tom Sistak)

The menu served by the Hardscrabble Lions will feature chicken noodle soup, oyster crackers, bread with butter, dessert and beverage.

The public is invited. The meal will be dine-in or carryout.

If you are interested in hosting a meal, contact Karyn at 815-674-3931. The meal is conducted the second Saturday of each month at Park Place.