The Marseilles Fun Days Committee is hosting a chili or chicken noodle soup dinner to raise money for the 2024 Fun Days fireworks.

The meal will be 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Marseilles Community Center, 850 W. Bluff St. Dine-in or carryout options will be available. Cost is $9 per cup of soup or chili.