The Dana Fire Department will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at 115 E. Washington St.

Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 to 6 and free for children 5 and younger.

The department will be cebrating its 70th anniversary. There will be 50/50, raffles, tip boards and other fundraisers to help raise money for the department.