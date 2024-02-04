Reddick Library in Ottawa to distribute bird feeder making kits

Reddick Library in Ottawa will provide patrons with instructions and some supplies to make their own hanging bird feeder. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

This month’s kit for adults will celebrate National Bird Feeding Month. Kits will be available the week of Feb. 5 as supplies last and are limited to one per patron.

The library, 1010 Canal St., also will continue its adult winter reading campaign with an opportunity for patrons to win prizes.

Patrons are encouraged to enter as much book review forms as they can through Feb. 24 to be entered in a drawing to win a $30 Prairie Fox Books gift card and a $20 Jeremiah Joe Coffee gift card.

Go to https://tinyurl.com/335bp59s for the online book review form. Two winners will be chosen after Feb. 24.

Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 to 6:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5: From Stress to Success When Feeding Your Infants to Teens, parents. Does your child only eat one type of food? Or do they turn up their nose to everything you make? Help for you and your fussy eater is on the way! Attend this event with Speech Language Pathologist Jessia Braley Keenan and pick up some useful tips.

10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3-6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6: Valentine Heart or Winter Narwhal Scrape Painting, kindergarten through second grade. Put a new twist on one of the library’s favorite process art activities and make a Valentine heart or winter narwhal.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6: Getting Started with Genealogy, adults. Genealogist Debra Dudek will lead this class on getting started with family history research. Learn the “best of the best” resources for databases, maps, land records, cemeteries, directories and more.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 months to 3 years old. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7: Reducing Robocalls, adults. A representative from the Citizen’s Utility Board will discuss call-blocking services, new federal legislation to help reduce robocalls and how to avoid common scams.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8: Romero Britto Hearts, third through sixth grades. Create an easy-to-draw Valentine Pop-Art inspired by Romero Britta, a Brazilian artist and painter.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10: Loop Group. Learn how to knit or crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to drop in.