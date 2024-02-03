Princeton wrestlers qualify 8 for sectionals, St. Bede advances 4: BCR roundup for Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024

Princeton qualified eight wrestlers for sectionals, including five regional champions from Saturday’s Class 1A Sandwich Regional.

St. Bede qualified four wrestlers, including two regional champions for next week’s Byron Sectional.

Regional champs for Princeton were sophomores Augustus Swanson (106) and Casey Etheridge (165), juniors Ian Morris (215) and Cade Odell (285) and senior Preston Arkels (157).

Ian Morris

Ace Christiansen (138) was runner-up while Mikey Kurth (150) and Eli Berlin (190) each placed third to advance.

Also for PHS, Jaydon Cooke (120) and Abe Longeville (144) placed fourth.

Princeton placed second as a team behind the host Sandwich Indians.

St. Bede’s Hunter Savage (125) and Grady Gillan (190) won regional titles while Logan Pineda (150) was runner-up and Garrett Connelley (175) was third.

Girls basketball

Princeton 55, Kewanee 54: The Tigresses literally hung on for a victory at Prouty Gym Saturday afternoon as the Boilermakers had a final shot at the buzzer rim in and out.

After falling behind 35-33 at the end of the third quarter and 41-38 midway through the fourth quarter, the Tigresses went on a 12-0 run to take a 50-41 lead.

Keighley Davis had scoring drives on the front and back ends of the run and Paige Jesse and Camryn Driscoll hit back-to-back 3s in the middle.

Mya Dearing shot the Boiler Girls back in the game with a pair of free throws and two 3-pointers and Tehejhiana Amos drew them within 55-54 with 14 seconds left.

Dearing got a good look at the buzzer and nearly sent Kewanee home a winner, but couldn’t get it to drop. PHS missed three free throws in the final 24 seconds to give Kewanee a chance.

With the win, the Tigresses improved to 18-7 overall and 8-1 atop the Three Rivers East.

Davis led the Tigresses with 17 points and Driscoll added 15.

For Kewanee (9-17, 5-5), Damaris Diaz and Dearing each had 17 points and Amos had 15.