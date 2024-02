Milton Pope Elementary School announced its students of the month for January 2024. The theme was “fairness.” (Front row) Alex Deroche, first grade; Wesley Rosengren, kindergarten; Ansley Jaegers, third grade; Nora Maierhofer, fourth grade; (back row) Teagan Gibson fourth grade; Alex Aubry, fifth grade; Madilynn Perino, sixth grade; Cole Stoudt, seventh grade; Emma Peterson, eighth grade. (Photo provided by Michele Armstrong)

Milton Pope Elementary School in rural Marseilles announced its students of the month for January 2024. The theme was “fairness.”

Student winners are Alex Deroche, first grade; Wesley Rosengren, kindergarten; Ansley Jaegers, third grade; Nora Maierhofer, fourth grade; Teagan Gibson, fourth grade; Alex Aubry, fifth grade; Madilynn Perino, sixth grade; Cole Stoudt, seventh grade; and Emma Peterson, eighth grade.