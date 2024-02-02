8 local art contributors awarded at OmniHonors celebration in Ottawa

OmniHonors Awards Celebration winners Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, were (from left) Susan Burton, lifetime achievement; Julia Mautino Messina for NCI ARTworks, community impact; Julie Jenkins, arts educator; Rick Brooks, arts advocate; Stephanie Benson, arts advocate; Kate Tombaugh, individual artist; and Rex and Christine Benson, arts advocates. (Derek Barichello)

Marseilles artist Susan Burton received the OmniHonors Awards Celebration’s lifetime achievement award – one of four other awards presented Thursday by the Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund.

In receiving the award, she told those in attendance Thursday at the Open Table United Church of Christ in Ottawa, she’s not done achieving.

“I’ve decided I’m never going to retire,” said Burton, who recently was the lead artist on the women’s suffrage sculpture, a 15-foot, three-panel mosaic tower along the Rock River in Rockford. “I absolutely love what I do.”

In total, Burton, who specializes in large-scale sculptures and mosaics, said she’s completed 11 works of public art in Ottawa, two in La Salle, one in Princeton, one in Grand Ridge and eight in Rockford, with three more planned.

“Be brave, think big,” Burton said to fellow artists in attendance. “You have no limits.”

Burton was just one award winner Thursday.

Streator singer Kate Tombaugh received the individual artist award; La Salle-Peru High School instructor Julie Jenkins was honored with the arts educator award; The Benson Family and Rick Brooks shared the arts advocate award and NCI ARTworks was spotlighted with the community impact award.

Tombaugh received her honor among nine other nominees: Clara Brubaker, Gavin Finefield, Jacqueline Hughes, Matthew Klein, Frank Kobilsek, Kevin Kramer, Lorena Malm, Adrienne Pike and Joey Santos.

Not only is Tombaugh a professional mezzo-soprano singer, but also she founded Poco a Poco, a week-long program training in musical techniques. She said Thursday she’s excited after moving back to the area and about the impact Poco a Poco is making on students.

Jenkins was chosen for the arts educator award among nominees Brandon Czubachowski, Donna Martin, Sarah Reckmeyer, Alicia Sesto and Steve Sharp.

“The most rewarding part is I get to work with artists every single day,” Jenkins told those in attendance Tuesday after receiving her award. " ... I cherish the moments I get to spend with them.”

The Benson Family, which includes Christine, Rex and Stephanie, was chosen for the arts advocate award for their work co-founding the Mendota Education Foundation and organizing a summer musical that has financed the Mendota High School orchestra pit, among other initiatives.

Brooks also was selected for the arts advocate award for co-founding the Little Free Library program, Midwest Partners in Princeton and The Bicycle Place, which is volunteer driven.

“Life is art,” Brooks said. “Art is how we express our heart.”

Dylan Conmy, Julia Mautino Messina and Heather Pursley were nominated for the arts advocate award.

NCI ARTworks was selected for the community impact award for its partnership on projects, such as the Mendota Union Depot and Seneca murals, creating landmark events, such as the retrospective on the life and art of St. Bede Academy’s Father Joseph Heyd, and its nurturing of young artists and displaying of their work.

Ottawa Art League, Ottawa Community Thrift, city of Princeton - Princeton Public Arts Commission and Stage 212 additionally were nominated for the community impact award.

Alongside Burton, who was selected for the lifetime achievement award, Amber Harper and Sharp were nominated.

Burton encouraged artists in attendance Thursday to find their highest potential and seek what makes a difference to them.

“It has been so rewarding for me,” Burton said.

The program was led by Fran Brolley, president and CEO of Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, and Amanda Weygand Zehr, Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund administrator.

A special tribute was written for John Fischer-Dann, who received a posthumous lifetime achievement award Thursday. Fischer-Dann operated City Folk Urban Decor in Ottawa. He collected a variety of art and traveled the world, according to his tribute.

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund, which is supported in part by the Illinois Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, provides a non-competitive, neutral hub to partner with local artists, educators, advocates and cultural organizations. Competitive grant opportunities are available to arts organizations, schools, museums and libraries throughout Starved Rock Country. The fund was started 40 years ago as the Illinois Valley Fine Arts Trust by local philanthropist Blouke Carus and his family, and has evolved since.