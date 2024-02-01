Women in Agriculture Conference set March 22

Illinois House Republican Leader Tony McCombie will be the featured mid-day speaker. (Statehouse image by Office of Tony McCombie)

The Women in Agriculture Conference committee will host the 2024 Women in Agriculture Conference.

Annie Kinwa-Muzinga will headline the annual Women in Agriculture Conference on Friday, March 22, in Rock Island.

Kinwa-Muzinga is a professor of agribusiness in the Regina Roth Applied Agricultural and Food Studies Department at Morningside University since August 2018. Kinwa-Muzinga’s research on gender assessment of the agricultural sector in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2012 helped her understand the fight against hunger and malnutrition of one widow and her children.

Illinois House Republican Leader Tony McCombie will be the featured mid-day speaker. In January 2023 McCombie began her fourth term of office as state representative. She is the first woman to serve as House Republican Leader in Illinois. Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton also will speak.

Closing out the conference is Annaliese Wegner, also known as Modern-day Farm Chick. She is a dairy farmer, mother, wife and AGvocate. Through social media, speaking, workshops, retreats and events, Wegner helps others in agriculture effectively share their farm story in an effort to bridge the gap from farm to table.

Pre-registration for the event can be found at womeninagricultureconference.com. This conference is sponsored by the Farm Bureau Women in Agriculture Conference Committee.