Epilepsy Advocacy Network hosts open house in Ottawa

Epilepsy Advocacy Network held an open house Jan. 30 in Ottawa to celebrate its new office and exterior signage and its growing services in the community.

The EAN mission is to optimize the lives of people with epilepsy by promoting education, self-advocacy and empowerment, and proper access to care. Services include case management and support groups for people with epilepsy and their caregivers, as well as free seizure recognition and first aid trainings for schools and community organizations.

The EAN office, located in the Central Life Building at 628 Columbus St. in Ottawa, is open by appointment. For those interested in stopping by or getting connected to epilepsy services, contact 815-846-0881 or visit www.epilepsyadvocacynetwork.org.