Bowlin’ Bulldogs close with win; Madyson Olson breaks Earlville scoring record: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Girls bowling

Streator 2,382, Morris 2,198: At the Streator Elks on Wednesday, the Bowlin’ Bulldogs closed their regular season in style with a victory over their former conference foes.

Leading Streator were Lyla Gengler with a 466 series (212 high game), Lily Michael with a 435 (157), Madi Bedeker with a 424 (153), Jenna Onasch with a 371 and Kaitlyn Pettyjohn with a 370.

The Bowlin’ Bulldogs are in Saturday’s Danville Regional.

Girls basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 41, Earlville 23: In Little Ten Conference play, the Red Raiders took the defeat despite seeing Madyson Olson score 12 points, breaking Elizabeth Browder’s school record of 1,159 points scored in a career.

Addie Scherer added 10 rebounds for Earlville.