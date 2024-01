Make-A-Wish Illinois said Tuesday the Penguin Plunge held Saturday at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa has raised $78,000 to date. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Make-A-Wish Illinois said Tuesday the Penguin Plunge held Saturday at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa has raised $78,000 to date.

While the event goal for this year is $80,000, donations will be accepted until the end of February. To donate to a participating team or to donate in support of this event, visit site.wish.org/penguin2024

All proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Illinois to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illness.