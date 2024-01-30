January 29, 2024
BCR Scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024

By Kevin Hieronymus
Boys basketball

Hall 55, PC 53

Oregon 63, Amboy 43

St. Bede 57, Roanoke-Benson 47

United Township East Moline 54, Sterling 45

Little Ten Tournament

#1 Serena 84, DePue 32

#5 Somonauk 54, #4 Indian Creek 41

Junior College

IVCC 90, Olive Harvey 87 (OT)

Girls basketball

Alleman 52, Riverdale 26

Annawan 63, Stark County 34

Bureau Valley 60, Hall 50

F/S: BV 58-30

Byron 59, Dixon 51 (OT)

Fieldcrest 59, Lexington 45

Kewanee 57, Mendota 20

Marquette 43, PC 40

Mon-Rose 39, Sherrard 25

Morrison 64, Orion 29

Newman 41, Oregon 11

Serena 53, Earlville 18

St. Bede 57, Seneca 27

Wethersfield 40, United 23