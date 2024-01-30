BCR Scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024

Boys basketball
Hall 55, PC 53
Oregon 63, Amboy 43
St. Bede 57, Roanoke-Benson 47
United Township East Moline 54, Sterling 45
Little Ten Tournament
#1 Serena 84, DePue 32
#5 Somonauk 54, #4 Indian Creek 41
Junior College
IVCC 90, Olive Harvey 87 (OT)
Girls basketball
Alleman 52, Riverdale 26
Annawan 63, Stark County 34
Bureau Valley 60, Hall 50
F/S: BV 58-30
Byron 59, Dixon 51 (OT)
Fieldcrest 59, Lexington 45
Kewanee 57, Mendota 20
Marquette 43, PC 40
Mon-Rose 39, Sherrard 25
Morrison 64, Orion 29
Newman 41, Oregon 11
Serena 53, Earlville 18
St. Bede 57, Seneca 27
Wethersfield 40, United 23