USDA impressed with $27.5 million Ottawa YMCA progress

One of the key contributors to the new Ottawa YMCA likes what it’s seeing so far.

Representatives of the US Department of Agriculture, from which the Y secured a Rural Development grant of $12.8 million back in 2021, took a tour of the riverfront building earlier this week and came away favorably impressed.

Construction on the $27.5 million, 67,000-square-foot building, which began in late 2022, is now at roughly 85% complete as of that Wednesday afternoon visit, according to Jay Johnson of the project’s principal architectural firm of Legat Architects.

Ottawa YMCA director Joe Capece (second from left) leads a group through the new YMCA building on Wednesday Jan. 24, 2024 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

YMCA Executive Director Joe Capese said the project is right on time for its mid- to late-May opening to the public, and is even a little under budget, all of which pleased Wednesday’s visitors.

“I was here for the groundbreaking, but this is my first time through the building as its being constructed and I am super impressed with it,” said USDA’s Illinois Community Programs Director Julie Hatfield. “It’s looking good time-wise for construction, it’s going to be a great thing for the city of Ottawa and we’re excited to be part of it.

“What they’re doing that works so well with us is that they’re providing an essential community facility to the area, which is one of the staples of our program. It’s going to be so great for the Ottawa area and I’m really excited for it and I know the community is, too.”

Capese had been working with the USDA since 2020 first on the loan process, then the closing and now the construction, she said.

The structure includes a multi-use gymnasium with an elevated running track above it, a health and wellness center for exercise, a natatorium with a competition pool and warm water therapy pool, group exercise studios, and, with the age of patrons in mind, a children’s adventure center, child watch areas, family locker rooms and multi-generational spaces for seniors and teens.

There will be a community kitchen for healthy eating and designated clinical space for OSF, a partner in the project.

It also will have a community space near the entrance so that non-members can enjoy the views of the river and park planned for the lot just east of the building. for socialization and gathering spaces.

The building is almost completely enclosed with its doors and a plethora of large glass windows installed. The only portion of the exterior walls not constructed is on the north side of the building, which was left open so that the concrete finish to the competition pool can be brought in.

Right now, with much of the heating and air conditioning work done, Pointcore Construction is focusing on the drywall, ceiling grids, ceramic tile installation and room framing work.

The final phase will include the painting and installation of most of flooring.

“We’re coming to the end,” Capese said. “You’ll see working on the outer facade starting soon, but for now, it’s all interior work … "

“YMCA’s are not four walls. They’re very complex buildings, when you’ve got indoor pools, special wood flooring in the gyms and all the details inside. I hadn’t seen it in a couple of weeks myself, but we’re looking at substantial construction completion in early April, then we start moving in.”