United Way of Illinois Valley invites new members

United Way of Illinois Valley is inviting local, non-profit, health and human service agencies to apply for membership and funding for programs serving the Illinois Valley community.

United Way of Illinois Valley conducts a bi-annual, volunteer-led, program review and funding process. Programs approved for funding through the 2024 Community Investment Process will apply for two funding terms from April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026.

Eligible organizations must possess a 501c3 certification from the Internal Revenue Service and must serve residents of Bureau, La Salle and/or Putnam counties. A specific service area does apply.

United Way of Illinois Valley has 11 partner agencies. Between them, they coordinate 13 separate human service care programs that support the United Way’s goal to create long-lasting changes in our community by addressing the underlying causes of problems.

For more information or an application packet contact Betha Ghighi at 815-223-8339 or Betha.uwiv@outlook.com

Applications will be available March 1 and the deadline is April 15.