Fieldcrest scores win No. 19, Serena No. 20, Earlville No. 21 : The Times Friday Roundup

Boys basketball

Fieldcrest 50, El Paso-Gridley 41: At Minonk, the host Knights (19-1 overall, 5-0 Heart of Illinois) received 13 points apiece from Jozia Johnson and fellow senior Brady Ruestman in defeating the archrival Titans.

Connor Reichman added 11, with Eddie Lorton scoring nine for the victors.

Heyworth 57, Flanagan-Cornell 42: At Flanagan, the host Falcons dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference game despite a 19-point night from Kesler Collins.

Connor Reed added nine points and Seth Jones seven for Flanagan-Cornell.

Newark 56, Somonauk 24: At Newark, the visiting Bobcats received a dozen points from Carson Bahrey, but couldn’t keep up with the Norsemen in the Little Ten Conference game.

For Newark, Dylan Long matched the entire Bobcats roster with 24 points, adding nine rebounds, while Lance Pasakarnis had 14 points with five assists.

Carson Bahrey led Somonauk with 12 points.

Earlville 59, LaMoille 28: At LaMoille, the visiting Red Raiders ran their season record to 21-1 and their Little Ten mark to 7-0 with the lopsided triumph.

Griffin Cook (17 points, 10 assists), Ryan Browder (16 points, 12 rebounds), Adam Waite (eight points, 15 rebounds) and Trenton Fruit (eight points) led Earlville.

Serena 67, Gardner-S. Wilmington 43: At Serena, the Huskers celebrated senior night in style with the nonconference triumph to improve to 20-1.

Seniors Carson Baker (16 points), Tanner Faivre (16 points), Hunter Staton (13 points), Jimmy Faltz (nine points) and Richie Armour (six points, seven rebounds) led the Huskers, who led 40-14 at the half.

Girls basketball

Earlville 44, South Beloit 38: On Friday, the Red Raiders prevailed in nonconference action led by Madyson Olson’s 13-point, eight-rebound, six-steal performance.

Nevaeh Sansone (nine points) and Elizabeth Vazquez (six points) also paced Earlville.

Ottawa 52, Sandwich 38: At Sandwich, the visiting Pirates scored the win over their former conference rivals to improve to 13-9.

Ottawa’s scheduled Saturday game with Kaneland has been postponed.

Competitive dance

Streatorettes, Pirate Poms miss cut: At the IHSA State Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, both Streator’s and Ottawa’s competitive dance squads saw their IHSA postseasons end.

In Class 2A, the Pirate Poms were given a score of 75.53, placing them 28th in the state qualifying field of 30.

In Class 1A, the Streatorettes placed 14th of 30 state qualifiers with a performance score of 80.32, missing the cut by 0.44.

The top 12 teams in each class advanced to Saturday’s finals.