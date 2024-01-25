Basketball: Fieldcrest boys come in No. 2 for 2A boys, Annawan girls slip one spot in 1A

Area teams continue to receive support in the Associated Press state basketball rankings.

Fieldcrest (18-1) moved into the Class 2A boys poll in this week’s rankings in a tie for No. 8 with 48 points, just one point behind No. 8 Rockridge (16-3).

Breese Central (21-2) retained top billing in 2A with 15 of 17 first-place votes and 183 points while Peoria Manual (13-9) climbed one spot to No. 2 with two first-place votes and 139 points. Byron (17-0) checked in at No. 4 with 125 points.

Serena (18-1) remained at No. 8 for Class 1A boys. The top two 1A teams held their ground with Effingham St. Anthony (19-4) at No. 1 with 16 first-place votes and 170 points and Tuscola (18-3) at No. 2 with one first-place vote and 140 points.

Sterling received one vote/point for the 3A boys.

There was a shake-up atop the 3A and 4A boys polls. Harvey Thornton (19-2) jumped over Chicago Mt. Carmel (22-3) for the top spot in 3A boys while Currie (21-2) flipped places with Homewood Flossmoor (19-2) as No. 1 in 4A.

Annawan (18-5) slipped one spot to No. 4 for 1A girls with Serena (18-2) staying at No. 10 with a share with Rockford Lutheran (15-6). The top two teams remain the same with Galena (19-1) at No. 1 with eight first-place votes and 114 points and Orangeville (23-1) at No. 2 with three first-place votes and 104 points.

Peoria Notre Dame (22-4) received 10 of 14 first-place votes and 128 points for the Class 2A girls, but slipped to No. 2 behind Breese Central (20-3), which picked up four first-place votes and 133 points.

Unbeatens Lincoln (24-0) and Loyola (27-0) remained No. 1 ranked in 3A and 4A, respectively.