January 24, 2024
Basketball: Fieldcrest boys come in No. 2 for 2A boys, Annawan girls slip one spot in 1A

Serena boys (No. 8) and girls (No. 10) ranked in 1A

By Kevin Hieronymus

Area teams continue to receive support in the Associated Press state basketball rankings.

Fieldcrest (18-1) moved into the Class 2A boys poll in this week’s rankings in a tie for No. 8 with 48 points, just one point behind No. 8 Rockridge (16-3).

Breese Central (21-2) retained top billing in 2A with 15 of 17 first-place votes and 183 points while Peoria Manual (13-9) climbed one spot to No. 2 with two first-place votes and 139 points. Byron (17-0) checked in at No. 4 with 125 points.

Serena (18-1) remained at No. 8 for Class 1A boys. The top two 1A teams held their ground with Effingham St. Anthony (19-4) at No. 1 with 16 first-place votes and 170 points and Tuscola (18-3) at No. 2 with one first-place vote and 140 points.

Sterling received one vote/point for the 3A boys.

There was a shake-up atop the 3A and 4A boys polls. Harvey Thornton (19-2) jumped over Chicago Mt. Carmel (22-3) for the top spot in 3A boys while Currie (21-2) flipped places with Homewood Flossmoor (19-2) as No. 1 in 4A.

Annawan (18-5) slipped one spot to No. 4 for 1A girls with Serena (18-2) staying at No. 10 with a share with Rockford Lutheran (15-6). The top two teams remain the same with Galena (19-1) at No. 1 with eight first-place votes and 114 points and Orangeville (23-1) at No. 2 with three first-place votes and 104 points.

Peoria Notre Dame (22-4) received 10 of 14 first-place votes and 128 points for the Class 2A girls, but slipped to No. 2 behind Breese Central (20-3), which picked up four first-place votes and 133 points.

Unbeatens Lincoln (24-0) and Loyola (27-0) remained No. 1 ranked in 3A and 4A, respectively.